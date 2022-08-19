The beginner's guide to cryptocurrency derivatives

Crypto derivatives and their types

An agreement between two traders known as a derivatives crypto is one whose value depends on the underlying asset. This asset is a virtual currency in this case. However, the underlying asset for derivatives trading has hitherto been another asset, such as money or gold. From Bitcoin to Ethereum, each cryptocurrency has its own derivatives. These derivatives are also further broken down into separate categories.

#1. Crypto futures

Cryptocurrency futures, very intuitively, allows the buyers to decide and sell the asset at a predetermined point in the future. It is also decided when and how this asset will get sold. This process is risky because the traders could make money or lose money depending on how the asset's price evolves in the future. The following procedures are involved in futures trading: The trading platform pairs long-trading parties with short-trading parties and vice versa. Based on how well the asset's price has changed at that point, one person may have to pay the other.

#2. Crypto options

Crypto options are another intriguing cryptocurrency derivative. With cryptocurrency options, buyers can trade their options at pre-set prices at a specific future date. Futures trading is perceived to be less risky than options trading because you can let your contract expire if it means you will lose money. You can choose from the options below. Additionally, if the currency's value drops on the specified date, the trader can let the contract expire. Each contract, however, has a fee attached to it, and if you let your contract lapse, you will also lose that profit.

#3. Perpetual contracts

Crypto swaps, also alluded to as perpetual contracts are future contracts that have no expiration dates. So long as you continue to pay the holding fees, you are free to keep a perpetual contract. They essentially allow you to keep the perpetual contract for as long as you have the money to do so. There are perpetual long-term and short-term contract holders, and depending on the funding rate, one must pay the other. Both positive and negative funding rates are possible.

A contract's long-term contract holder is responsible for paying the short contract when the funding rate is positive. The temporary holder will also be required to reimburse the long holder if the contract has a negative funding rate. Every eight hours, perpetual contract trading takes place, and the day's total profit or loss is attributed to the traders.

Perks of crypto derivatives

For new cryptocurrency users, derivative trading can appear intimidating. However, trading derivatives has a lot of benefits.

They maintain low transaction costs. Trading derivatives is more affordable than trading cryptocurrencies directly. It sustains the market's effectiveness. The asset's price is stabilized with derivative trading, making the market predictable and straightforward to understand.

Derivatives can also aid in reducing the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. Derivatives can help people make money even if the market is not going their way helping offset the losses because cryptocurrency is so volatile that the chances of losing money are high. The underlying asset's value is easy to calculate with the help of derivative contracts.

Cons of crypto derivatives

It goes without saying that cryptocurrency derivatives trading has a few drawbacks as well:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk. Both the assets and the contract's prices are constantly changing. Traders must exercise extreme caution on their platform because they risk making a loss by relying solely on trend statistics.

Additionally, derivatives get used frequently to forecast market trends. However, if their value fluctuates too much, investors run the risk of suffering significant financial losses.

Bottomline

The popularity of derivative trading has grown over time and is currently assisting in developing the cryptocurrency market. The latest crypto instrument has also permitted new investors to enter the market and trade quickly and effectively.

