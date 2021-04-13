Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has appealed to traders not to hike the prices of foodstuff and staples, as Muslims commence a month-long Ramadan fast.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, declared Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as the first day of Ramadan in Nigeria.

It is commonplace for prices of goods and foodstuff to spiral out of control in Nigeria while the fast lasts, as traders take advantage of a rise in demand and a shortfall in supply from the farms.

“Let me appeal to our traders not to hike prices of food items and other materials which our citizens consume because of Ramadan.

"This holy month should not be used in exploiting our fellow country men and women. In fact, it is a time to reduce the prices and ensure that fellow Muslims and others could afford to feed well during iftar and sahur," Saraki said in a statement signed by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

“During this Ramadan, those of us who are Muslims must vow that we do not just want to be religious but we want to be God-fearing and demonstrate genuine iman (faith in Allah and His words). We must rededicate ourselves to the cause of Allah and our country," he added.

The ex-senate president also congratulated Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts across the world on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting, while urging fellow citizens to use the period to pray to Allah to return peace, unity and development to the country.

“Ramadan is always a period of peace. Even in the period of the holy prophet, wars were not fought during Ramadan.

"Therefore, it is a period that can be used to pray to Almighty Allah to help us stop insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other forms of violence in our land.

"We also need to rededicate ourselves to helping our security services with prayers, information and support so that they can make a serious headway.

“This period of fasting is also a period that those who are privileged and blessed with resources should extend good hands of fellowship to their neighbours and others who are not so privileged. This tradition must be emphasized," he said.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is a compulsory religious obligation for all adult Muslims.