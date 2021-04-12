Sultan declares April 13 as 1st day of Ramadan in Nigeria

"Consequently, in accordance with Islamic law, Muslim Ummah is directed to commence fasting on Tuesday accordingly," he said.

The Sultan enjoined Muslim faithful to devote themselves to the worship of Allah throughout the Holy month, urging them to use the period to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.

"We further call on Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal difference," he said.

He urged Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for leaders on their commitment towards addressing all health related issues and security challenges in the country.

The Sultan also urged wealthy individuals to assist the poor, while stressing the need for increased religious tolerance and brotherhood in Nigeria.