Premium energy drink offers firsthand experience of product with high-energy event

Premium energy drink, Climax, in partnership with Leisure Sports Paintball, organised a paintball event to thrill consumers and help Nigerians relieve the stress of the year. This exhilarating event held on Saturday 11 December 2021 at the Leisure Sports Paintball Park arena.

With the aim of making the event accessible to all interested individuals, Climax Energy Drink provided a 50% discount for each attendee.

Commenting on the event, Brand Manager, Climax Energy Drink, Onyinye Elochukwu said, “2021 has been fraught with upheavals for many. For us at Climax, we wanted to do more than just organise a paintball event. We wanted to leave a premium high-energy impact on people as we help them create wholesome memories”.

“It was particularly exciting to see people from all walks of life pack the arena to have a good time, meet new people and of course create lasting memories with our premium energy drink; Climax”, she continued.

The day’s activities reached a highpoint as different teams who won their rounds were presented with amazing prizes and gift items by the Climax Energy Drink brand representative.

According to one of the participants, “The excitement was palpable, and it reflected in the sportsmanship displayed during the day’s activities. Everyone revelled in the high energy sports in good spirits, Climax Energy Drink in one hand and a paintball marker in the other, providing a premium experience for all participants.”

Climax Energy Drink’s efforts to help people relax and get in great mental shape was met with praises. If the opinions aired at the event are any indication, there may be more high energy activities in the pipeline from the premium energy drink.

Climax is a premium energy drink that contains herb extracts — Schizandra, Guarana and Ginseng, giving consumers the better energy they need to push beyond their limit.

