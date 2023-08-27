ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByQuickshop

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul.
OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul.

Recommended articles

Launched in 2019, the Digital Marketplace has now rebranded as Quickshop – a testament to its commitment to enhance user experience, with emphasis on simplicity and personalization.

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul.
OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul. Pulse Nigeria

The spotlight shines on two meticulously upgraded apps – Quickshop for shoppers and Quickshop Vendor for vendors. Quickshop redefines convenience by allowing online shoppers to effortlessly discover their desired products and services from vendors within their neighborhoods and across the Africa, all at the click of a button.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simultaneously, Quickshop Vendor empowers vendors with a personalized experience, providing invaluable insights into orders, products, stock, and activities – an instrumental tool for growth.

The Quickshop redesign spanned four to five months, driven by relentless innovation and refinement. Each step tested through third-party user testing providers and fine-tuned based on valuable user feedback.

Quickshop CEO, Elijah Olusehinde Kolawole, articulated the company’s success, "We've witnessed an exponential surge in interaction rates, driven by the tailored experiences we offer our esteemed customers."

At its core, Quickshop’s consumer-focused strategy is designed to capture the entire shopping experience. From seamless categories to store locators, in-app calls and messages, and curated recommendations, Quickshop ensures customers stick with the app even after an initial transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Quickshop is also set to unveil upcoming story updates to make the platform more interactive. Additionally, the Quickshop team working rounds the clock to include SEO integration to aid conversion for vendors.

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul.
OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul. Pulse Nigeria

Looking ahead, Kolawole expects that further changes to the app will be more focused on improvements. So, there will be less overhauling and more refining. “We will continue to refine the platform with respect to feedback from our loyal shoppers and vendors,” Kolawole added.

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul.
OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul. Pulse Nigeria

Quickshop invites consumers to embark on an unparalleled shopping journey by downloading the app from the App Store and Google Play Store. For deeper insights into the Quickshop experience, please visit www.getquickshop.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay connected with us on social media as well; follow @QuickshopAfrica on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for real-time updates on this exciting journey.

About Quickshop:

Quickshop is a trailblazing Digital Marketplace that has evolved from OwletApp. Launched in 2019, Quickshop is committed to reshaping the online shopping landscape in Africa through innovation, personalization, and user-centric experiences.

_---_

#FeatureByQuickshop

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul

OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul

Increased productivity can strengthen naira - Experts

Increased productivity can strengthen naira - Experts

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Naira ends week on negative note

Naira ends week on negative note

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

Flawed methodology - Financial economist faults NBS over unemployment rate

Flawed methodology - Financial economist faults NBS over unemployment rate

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hit ₦190 billion — SEC

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hit ₦190 billion — SEC

10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

Cape Town, South Africa

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds