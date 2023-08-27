OwletApp rebrands as Quickshop in major brand overhaul.

Launched in 2019, the Digital Marketplace has now rebranded as Quickshop – a testament to its commitment to enhance user experience, with emphasis on simplicity and personalization.

The spotlight shines on two meticulously upgraded apps – Quickshop for shoppers and Quickshop Vendor for vendors. Quickshop redefines convenience by allowing online shoppers to effortlessly discover their desired products and services from vendors within their neighborhoods and across the Africa, all at the click of a button.

Simultaneously, Quickshop Vendor empowers vendors with a personalized experience, providing invaluable insights into orders, products, stock, and activities – an instrumental tool for growth.

The Quickshop redesign spanned four to five months, driven by relentless innovation and refinement. Each step tested through third-party user testing providers and fine-tuned based on valuable user feedback.

Quickshop CEO, Elijah Olusehinde Kolawole, articulated the company’s success, "We've witnessed an exponential surge in interaction rates, driven by the tailored experiences we offer our esteemed customers."

At its core, Quickshop’s consumer-focused strategy is designed to capture the entire shopping experience. From seamless categories to store locators, in-app calls and messages, and curated recommendations, Quickshop ensures customers stick with the app even after an initial transaction.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Quickshop is also set to unveil upcoming story updates to make the platform more interactive. Additionally, the Quickshop team working rounds the clock to include SEO integration to aid conversion for vendors.

Looking ahead, Kolawole expects that further changes to the app will be more focused on improvements. So, there will be less overhauling and more refining. “We will continue to refine the platform with respect to feedback from our loyal shoppers and vendors,” Kolawole added.

Quickshop invites consumers to embark on an unparalleled shopping journey by downloading the app from the App Store and Google Play Store. For deeper insights into the Quickshop experience, please visit www.getquickshop.com.

Stay connected with us on social media as well; follow @QuickshopAfrica on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for real-time updates on this exciting journey.

About Quickshop:

Quickshop is a trailblazing Digital Marketplace that has evolved from OwletApp. Launched in 2019, Quickshop is committed to reshaping the online shopping landscape in Africa through innovation, personalization, and user-centric experiences.

