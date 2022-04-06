RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Only Nigerian seafarers pay tax globally – NSML

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The shipping arm of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), Nigeria Ship Management Ltd (NSML), on Wednesday said that only Nigerian seafarers pay tax globally.

Only Nigerian seafarers pay tax globally – NSML. [Guardian]
Only Nigerian seafarers pay tax globally – NSML. [Guardian]

The Fleet Manager, NSML, Capt. Hambali Yusuf, made this known at an annual conference organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in Lagos.

Recommended articles

The conference was themed, “NLNG Vessels Movement and Challenges.”

Yusuf noted that seafarers in India were exempted from tax payment unlike their counterparts in Nigeria.

He lamented that Nigeria was losing many seafarers to foreigners due to the tax issue.

“In India, if you are not in the country for seven months, you won’t pay any tax.

“But in Nigeria, if you are not around for a whole year, you are still going to pay tax and you know the tax is graded depending on one’s level.

“And so, a seafarer that sees where to go and be paid without tax deduction will gladly move to that place,” he said

He stressed the need for advocacy with the government for the issue to be sorted out for economic growth and development.

Yusuf added that seafarers’ pensions were deducted in dollars in Nigeria but paid back to them in naira.

Speaking on dry dock, Yusuf explained that the facilities in the country could not handle the company’s size of ships.

“Our ships are 283 metres length and 45 metres in width and there is no place in Nigeria now that can accommodate that size of ship.

“We would have loved to dry dock in Nigeria because it will be easier for us than to move hundreds of nautical miles away. This will also cost us some money,” he said.

He noted that to ensure that the sector and the nation attract investment, there was a need to declare Nigeria as a maritime nation and in doing so, government should give waivers.

Mr Henry Agbodjan, Human Resources Manager, NSML, said that Nigeria needed to be on the International Maritime Organisation whitelist for seafarers certificates to be acceptable.

According to him, to ensure that such happens, there should be a deliberate effort by government through the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to address the issue.

Mr Abdulkadir Ahmed, Managing Director, NSML, said that the NSML crew (officers and ratings) were trained up to international standards.

Ahmed said that the ratings were 100 per cent Nigerians while the NSML operates a multicultural fleet of officers comprising Nigerians, Britons, Croatians, Malaysians, Indians, Filipinos.

“The NSML is, unarguably, the largest employer of qualified seafarers in Nigeria with over 700 shipboard personnel (officers and ratings) on its books,” he said.

He listed some of the challenges faced as stringent global maritime regulations, emerging global maritime technology trends, piracy and security challenges at the Gulf of Guinea, the future of maritime skill sets and others.

Ahmed tasked the media on timely dissemination of accurate, factual and appropriate information.

Earlier, Mr Eugene Agha, President of SCAN, said that gas is not only the future of global energy exploration and usage but also Nigeria’s huge source of revenue and employment.

Agha noted that the changing trends in the global energy sector demanded a corresponding improvement and updating of the knowledge and skills of the media practitioners.

“This will help them to continually avail stakeholders of the opportunities and risks inherent in this sector, which can attract more enabling legislation to reposition the sector.

“It will also tackle challenges and pull healthier competition and more gains,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at premiere of King of Thieves

Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at premiere of King of Thieves

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Focus on Uganda's first public bus network which is aimed at improving transportation in Kampala, other cities

Focus on Uganda's first public bus network which is aimed at improving transportation in Kampala, other cities

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Trending

Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022