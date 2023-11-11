Onga celebrates women at 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference 2023
#FeatureByOnga
Recommended articles
As the heartbeat of the event, the spirit of connection and joy resonated beyond, creating a collective narrative woven with profound insights, lively dances, and joyous laughter.
Amidst this celebration, Onga stood as a symbol of great taste and aroma, enriching the moment with great food and lovely gifts for the occasion.
In the midst of this celebration of women, Onga played a crucial role, spicing up the occasion and adding a touch of magic to every moment.
As we celebrated life's richness, good food, and the camaraderie of women, Onga became a companion in creating memories and savoring the magic of each unique experience.
The event was attended by Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite; Paul Onwuanibe, Group CEO, Landmark Africa Group; Bimbo Oloyede, CEO/Lead Consultant, Strictly Speaking; Bola Matel-Okoh, CEO, BMO Advisory Services; Victoria Ekhomu, CEO, Trans-World Security Systems; Tolu Ita, pioneer female pilot, Aero Contractors; and Captain Simon Melchior, CEO, ASSECO Software Nigeria Limited, Tobi Ayeni (aka Miss Techy), Fisayo Fosudo, Victor Madu (VictorPraiztech), Habibah A. Waziri from BGR Consulting amongst others.
__---__
#FeatureByOnga
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng