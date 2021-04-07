Number 1 ranked app PalmPay is rewarding users with N3000 each this April - How to claim

All customers who transact between March 19 and April 19 stand a chance to win up to N3000 each in coupons and cash. We’ve written a handy guide to help you claim your share of the promo.

The first step is to download or update your PalmPay app. If you are new to the brand, rest assured that PalmPay is real and secure. PalmPay Ltd is a fully licenced Mobile Money Operator that is regulated by the CBN and has over 4 million users in Nigeria.

You can register an account in seconds and top up your PalmPay wallet by adding your ATM card to the app or by sending funds to your account via any Nigerian banking app (simply find PalmPay on the list of institutions and use your PalmPay phone number without the leading 0 as your account number).

The PalmPay app can be used to transfer money to other users or bank accounts, purchase airtime and data, make bill payments, top up your betting wallet and even buy physical goods with delivery in Lagos and beyond.

The PalmPay Super Easter campaign is designed to reward users for trying the different functions of the app and incentivise those who transact the most with up to N3000 in winnings.

To get started, enter the Super Easter campaign page by tapping on the top banner in the app or on the floating PalmPay Easter Rabbit. Rewards are unlocked by completing tasks, which can be found by scrolling down on the campaign page.

For every completed task, users collect Easter Eggs. Once a certain number of Easter Eggs are collected, users can Level Up and redeem the rewards for that level, up to 6 levels and N3000 in total rewards.

Watch the short walkthrough video below for a full guide:

Download or update your PalmPay app now to take part! Also, PalmPay is giving out cash prizes on their social media throughout the campaign, follow @PalmPayapp to win cash prizes.

How to perform tasks to claim eggs and claim your rewards:

Click on the floating rabbit at the home page You can see how many eggs you have collected on the Super Easter campaign page. Once a day you will be able to click on a floating egg to claim a free egg! Scroll down to see the task list - there are two sections: main tasks and other tasks Click on any of the tasks such as- Buy Airtime and complete the transaction/task to earn your Easter Egg

There are six levels to reach.

Rabbit level Reward details Needed eggs Level 1 1 egg hunt attempt Level 2 2 egg hunt attempts, N20 cash plus N120 coupons 10 Level 3 3 egg hunt attempts, N60 cash plus N201 coupons 70 Level 4 4 egg hunt attempts, N150 cash plus N430 coupons 200 Level 5 5 egg hunt attempts, N280 cash plus N290 coupons 460 Level 6 N1000 cash 920

*This is a featured post.