Nigeria’s public debt stock climbs up to ₦87 trillion

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to DMO, the servicing of all the debts is a clear demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to honouring its debt obligations.

The DMO said that the amount represented the domestic and external debts of the Federal Government, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ₦87.91 trillion total debt stock represents a marginal increase of 0.61 per cent when compared to the June figure of ₦87.38 trillion.

The debt office said this trend was explained by the decrease in external debt from 43.16 billion dollars as of June 30 to 41.59 billion dollars as of Sept. 30.

It said that there was also a relatively moderate increase of N1.80 trillion in the domestic debt.

“External debt decreased due to a redemption of 500 million dollars Eurobond.

“It also decreased due to the payment of 413.959 million dollars as the first principal repayment of the 3.4 billion dollars loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020, during Covid-19,” the DMO said.

According to DMO, the servicing of all the debts is a clear demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to honouring its debt obligations.

It, however, said that President Bola Tinubu’s revenue generation initiatives remained important to Nigeria’s overall fiscal balance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

