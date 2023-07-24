ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigerians will start reaping gains of Tinubu's economic reforms from Q1 2024 - Rewane

Nurudeen Shotayo

The renowned economist said the reforms being introduced by Tinubu will start yielding positive outcomes from the first quarter of 2024.

Bismarck Rewane was a member of former President Buhari's Economic Advisory Council [ThisDay]
Bismarck Rewane was a member of former President Buhari's Economic Advisory Council [ThisDay]

Recommended articles

Rewane said this while assuring Nigerians that the current administration is taking the right measures to redirect Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity.

However, the renowned economist warned that the hardship being experienced by Nigerians will get even worse as this year winds down to its close and the reforms take shape.

He made these known during an interview on ARISE Television programme on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bad news is that there is pain and they will be more pain in the short run but the good news is that there will be gains in the first quarter of 2024,” Rewane said.

“I used to think that you will get that sooner, but you will need to have your supplementary budget and recycle money into the system.

Nigerians have been enduring a torrid time since President Tinubu announced the end of the subsidy regime during his inauguration speech on May 29, 2023.

The declaration caused an instant increase in petrol pump prices which jumped from ₦189 to between ₦600-₦700.

The federal government via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also unified the exchange rate as part of the wider reforms in the nation's financial sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on this, Rewane said “The exchange rate is misaligned because there are certain things that are being done that affect it. For example, you are holding some variables constants while allowing some variables to change.”

“In reality, no variable should be constant. Any economist who says a variable is in constant is practising partial equilibrium analysis and it doesn’t work,” the financial analyst added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians will start reaping gains of Tinubu's economic reforms from Q1 2024 - Rewane

Nigerians will start reaping gains of Tinubu's economic reforms from Q1 2024 - Rewane

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service reports largest-ever tax collection

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service reports largest-ever tax collection

Experts preach caution as CBN holds first MPC meeting under Tinubu

Experts preach caution as CBN holds first MPC meeting under Tinubu

African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank announce $1 billion swap

African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank announce $1 billion swap

Naira loses by 1.26% at investors, exporters window

Naira loses by 1.26% at investors, exporters window

Uncertainty looms as negotiations on the US-Kenya trade agreement proceeds without a timetable

Uncertainty looms as negotiations on the US-Kenya trade agreement proceeds without a timetable

See Tanzania’s plan for combating unemployment

See Tanzania’s plan for combating unemployment

Electricity generation drops by 16.4% to 3,501.20MW amid tariff hike plans

Electricity generation drops by 16.4% to 3,501.20MW amid tariff hike plans

'No vessel caught fire at Ports & Cargo handling services Ltd' - SIFAX spokesman

'No vessel caught fire at Ports & Cargo handling services Ltd' - SIFAX spokesman

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

National Day in Mauritius

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

The planet's record-breaking hot weather has caused severe drought in places like here in South Africa.

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023