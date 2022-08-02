RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigerian govt begins review of petroleum regulations

Ima Elijah

Sylva added that the regulations would attract investments and create opportunities in the sector

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The Nigerian government has commenced the review of the midstream and downstream petroleum regulations.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) is in charge of the policy change.

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources gave an update at the NMDPRA stakeholders’ consultation forum on Monday, July 01, 2022, in Abuja.

The minister noted that 10 regulations had been shared with stakeholders for review and input.

Transfer of License and Permit Regulations; Petroleum (Transportation and Shipment) Regulations and Assignment; Midstream and Downstream Petroleum (Operations) Regulations;

Petroleum Pipeline Regulations; Gas Pricing Domestic Demand and Delivery Regulations; Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff Regulations; Environmental Regulations for Midstream and Downstream Operations.

Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Regulations; Environmental Remediation Funds Regulations; Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations.

What the Government is doing: Sylva confirmed the government was increasing engagement and interaction so as to issue regulations that would benefit all stakeholders.

The official said with the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021, the authority must technically and commercially regulate the mid and down-stream operations.

Benefit of the Regulations: Sylva added that the regulations would attract investments and create opportunities in the sector.

Ima Elijah

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

See FIFA's reaction to Super Eagles star Joe Aribo's wonder goal

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

