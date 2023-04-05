The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Nigeria exports 214 products in 2022 — NEPC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NEPC boss emphasised that proper packaging and value addition were critical toward optimising the value of any product.

Nigeria exports 214 products in 2022 — NEPC.
Nigeria exports 214 products in 2022 — NEPC.

Recommended articles

The Executive Director of NEPC/CEO, Dr Ezra Yakusak said this at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The conference has as its theme: “The Role of the Non-Oil Sector Toward Economic Diversification, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth”.

Yakusak said that Nigeria exported that number of products due to value addition and good packaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEPC boss emphasised that proper packaging and value addition were critical toward optimising the value of any product.

He said that adding value to produce and ensuring proper packaging would guarantee acceptability in the world market.

Yakusak attributed the low value of agricultural produce from Nigeria in the international market to the raw state in which they are exported without processing and packaging to attract more financial value for them.

According to him, exporters will earn more revenue from their produce if they add more value to it.

“Nigeria is so blessed, we have so many products in this country that you will be amazed,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakusak said that the volume of products exported in 2022 was prompting NEPC to create a programme “Export 774’’ with a view to identifying exportable products in the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

“We just realised that people are not aware of the products we have.

“We informed the world that we exported 214 products in 2022 and people were surprised that we had such products and we exported that much.

“So, because of that at NEPC, the management has agreed to inaugurate a programme called “Export 774’’.

“The Export 774 is targeted at identifying the products in all the 774 local governments of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We identify them, we identify their potential and of course the specific places where they are cited.

“We will put them in a kind of compendium to compare two of those products before they are exported.

“Export 774 is one of the projects we are going to execute this year,’’ Yakusak said.

Earlier, Ifeanyi Onuba, the Chairman of CICAN, expressed the association’s optimism about the growth of Nigeria’s economy through non-oil exports.

According to Onuba, recent developments have shown that the Federal Government’s drive for economic diversification from the oil to the non-oil sectors, given the volatile nature of crude oil prices, is yielding the desired results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must support non-oil exports to boost the economy in the light of present economic realities.

“Nigeria must move beyond oil and export of raw commodities and build a vibrant manufacturing sector capable of exporting finished goods that could boost the nation’s foreign exchange earnings,’’ Onuba said.

He said that expanding the country’s non-oil export remained a matter of strategic economic importance requiring continual intervention.

“And CICAN will continue to put the issue on the front burner of public discourse,’’ Onuba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria exports 214 products in 2022 — NEPC

Nigeria exports 214 products in 2022 — NEPC

Stock market extends bearish, sheds ₦553bn

Stock market extends bearish, sheds ₦553bn

BMO lauds FG’s banning of illegal loans apps operations

BMO lauds FG’s banning of illegal loans apps operations

Families affected by the Kenya-Tanzania electricity project are yet to be compensated - Africa Development Bank

Families affected by the Kenya-Tanzania electricity project are yet to be compensated - Africa Development Bank

West African governments are having difficulty raising financing from the regional loan market

West African governments are having difficulty raising financing from the regional loan market

Manufacturers hails as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

Manufacturers hails as FG suspend proposed ₦10 excise duty charge on beverages

Greenpeg bags Siemens' Award, commits to promoting innovation and excellence in Africa

Greenpeg bags Siemens' Award, commits to promoting innovation and excellence in Africa

Nigerians allege that Shell is dragging the oil spill lawsuit laid against them

Nigerians allege that Shell is dragging the oil spill lawsuit laid against them

10 winners announced at Muhammad Sanusi II SDG initiative will get $10k each

10 winners announced at Muhammad Sanusi II SDG initiative will get $10k each

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sacha Haider

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sacha Haider

A man selects and prepares hemp seeds for planting during the sowing of the first industrial hemp crop in Zimbabwe at the Harare Central Prison in the capital, on October 11, 2019. (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the Top 5 most produced cash crops in Africa

The Nairobi City skyline

Why African billionaires are fleeing their home continent - Report

Lagos Port

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually