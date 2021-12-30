Nexus brand makes bold statement with new logo

In essence, a visually appealing style plus efficiency at affordable rates.

And now, to further drive home this brand identity and message, we are introducing our new logo, which fits even more perfectly with what we stand for as a brand, how we intend to continually meet the needs of our Nigerian customers and increasingly earn trust on the back of our unique products and impeccable services.

This new logo is built on four fundamental principles that we hold dearly and always want to project.

Balance

All the letters on the logo are on the same line with the same height, translating to the fact that we are a brand that has a product for every class. There’s a product available for every price range and all our products give equal satisfaction and affordability to the end users.

Moving Forward

This is for the red arrow in the logo; it communicates the introduction of our new product categories and ranges. We started as a small brand that deals in only kitchen appliances, we have since then introduced more product categories with various household appliances and home electronics now in our basket as well as future plans to introduce more products that’ll help make our customer’s life easier.

Breaking Barriers with Style

Our previous logo had a big X in the middle which sometimes resonated negatively with consumers. We decided to change this to a 3-piece X which creates a more friendly image for our customers when our products are displayed in their homes.

Style

We are the brand that first introduced variation in colours of home appliances in Nigeria, this has given us the reputation of being a stylish brand hence the reason for a drop of colour in our otherwise solid logo.

We intend to continue creating and offering the best and most affordable products that will keep improving the quality of life and living for Nigerians who love to do so in nothing but fine style.

