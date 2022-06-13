RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

NBA Africa and KFC Africa announce partnership

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeaturedByKFC: Exciting news for basketball fans in Nigeria!

NBA Africa and KFC Africa announce partnership
NBA Africa and KFC Africa announce partnership

NBA Africa and KFC Africa have announced a collaboration on a number of activities and activations for basketball fans across eight African countries. Through this novel partnership, KFC loyalists and basketball enthusiasts will be able to enjoy unique, co-branded products, limited-edition merchandise giveaways, and limited-edition KFC x NBA promotions.

Recommended articles

The high point of the partnership includes the opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the U.S, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league’s premium live game subscription service.

Emmanuel Kasambala (KFC Marketing Director for the Rest of Sub-Saharan Africa) highlighted KFC’s excitement at being able to connect with the vast population of Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them. He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered basketball initiatives.

NBA Africa and KFC Africa announce partnership
NBA Africa and KFC Africa announce partnership Pulse Nigeria

Also speaking on the development, NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams said, “We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA, We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world’s most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA.”

Both partners are confident that this partnership will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several of these meaningful value offerings.

As part of this momentous launch, KFC Nigeria has introduced two brand new meal packages, to give Nigerian basketball lovers a chance to enjoy basketball games with mouth-watering meals.

For a taste of the newly introduced MVP Box and All-Star Box meal offerings, KFC fans can simply visit any KFC restaurant to place an order. KFC lovers and basketball fans can follow KFC Nigeria and #KFCBalling on social media to keep up-to-date with information about activations that will be executed through the KFC and NBA partnership in the coming months.

_---_

#FeaturedByKFC:

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Bitcoin ban: African countries where crypto is restricted or illegal

Bitcoin ban: African countries where crypto is restricted or illegal

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Chris Brown teases new single featuring Wizkid

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

Aerial view of Johannesburg (Image Source: Expatica)

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Aliko Dangote