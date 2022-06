NBA Africa and KFC Africa announce partnership

The high point of the partnership includes the opportunity for selected basketball fans to win tickets to live NBA games in the U.S, complimentary access to NBA League Pass, and the league’s premium live game subscription service.

Emmanuel Kasambala (KFC Marketing Director for the Rest of Sub-Saharan Africa) highlighted KFC’s excitement at being able to connect with the vast population of Nigerian youths in areas that resonate most with them. He also hinted at longer-term plans to inspire Nigerian youth to achieve more in life through basketball, including various community-centered basketball initiatives.

Pulse Nigeria

Also speaking on the development, NBA Africa CEO, Victor Williams said, “We are excited to partner with KFC Africa to launch a series of fan-centric activities and promotions as part of our efforts to provide compelling ways for basketball fans across the continent to engage with the NBA, We want to meet our fans where they are and make the game of basketball more accessible, and through this partnership with one of the world’s most iconic food brands, we look forward to reaching new and existing fans and providing them with more opportunities to experience the NBA.”

Both partners are confident that this partnership will provide rich value to Nigerian KFC lovers and basketball fans through several of these meaningful value offerings.

As part of this momentous launch, KFC Nigeria has introduced two brand new meal packages, to give Nigerian basketball lovers a chance to enjoy basketball games with mouth-watering meals.

For a taste of the newly introduced MVP Box and All-Star Box meal offerings, KFC fans can simply visit any KFC restaurant to place an order. KFC lovers and basketball fans can follow KFC Nigeria and #KFCBalling on social media to keep up-to-date with information about activations that will be executed through the KFC and NBA partnership in the coming months.

