Naira rises at investors, exporters window

The Naira on Friday gained against the green back at the Investors and Exporters’ window, exchanging at N430 to the dollar.

The figure represented an appreciation of 1.34 per cent compared with N424. 62, which it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N426.63 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N430.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 63.19 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Friday.

