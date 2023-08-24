Breaking news:
Naira records slight gain, exchanges at ₦771.69 at I&E window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira and Dollar
The local currency gained by 0.22 per cent compared to the ₦773.42 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦777.82 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦771.69.

A total of US$121.60 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

