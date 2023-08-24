Naira records slight gain, exchanges at ₦771.69 at I&E window
The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Recommended articles
The local currency gained by 0.22 per cent compared to the ₦773.42 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦777.82 to the dollar on Thursday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦771.69.
ADVERTISEMENT
The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of US$121.60 million was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira records slight gain, exchanges at ₦771.69 at I&E window
10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023
Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest
Nigeria promises its citizens affordable commuting with electric vehicle rollout
The importance of harnessing youth collaboration in creating social impact and advancing sustainable solutions – Mumbi Keega
Brazil’s president calls for a renewed relationship with Africa
Nigeria's leading brands of 2023: Dangote, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom, take the lead
CBN moves to check BDC operators as naira slumps to ₦900 per dollar
Nigeria records $2.5bn non-oil exports proceeds in 6 months - NEPC
Pulse Sports
Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final
I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England
Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career
‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen
Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child
OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash
Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments
Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries
'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season
ADVERTISEMENT