Naira losses ₦30.10 on Friday, depreciates by 1.92% against dollar

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,619 and ₦1,495 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the Naira lost ₦30.10.

This represents a 1.92 per cent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Thursday when it exchanged at ₦1,566.82 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to 250.67 million dollars on Friday, down from 273.14 million dollars recorded on Thursday.

