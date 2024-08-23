ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira surges to ₦1,600 against dollar in black market

Segun Adeyemi

Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, as the Naira's movements reflect broader economic pressures and demand for foreign exchange.

A customer exchanges Nigerian 1000 Naira banknotes for US dollar banknotes with a street currency dealer at a market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. [Getty Images]
A customer exchanges Nigerian 1000 Naira banknotes for US dollar banknotes with a street currency dealer at a market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

However, the situation was different in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), where the Naira's depreciation to ₦1,586.11 per dollar from ₦1,543.84 per dollar—a loss of ₦42.27 raises concerns about the currency's stability.

The data from FMDQ, which revealed the contrasting movements, is crucial in understanding the challenges facing the official exchange rate.

The report also indicated that the volume of dollars traded in NAFEM plummeted by 30 percent, with only $120.2 million traded compared to $171.79 million the previous day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decline in NAFEM's turnover and depreciation have narrowed the margin between the parallel market and the official exchange rate.

The difference between the two rates dropped to ₦13.89 per dollar from a previous ₦71.16 per dollar, indicating a significant shift in the currency market landscape.

Pulse Nigeria reported that Naira appreciated at the official market in July, trading at ₦1,566.82 to the dollar.

Data from NAFEM at the time showed that the Naira gained ₦14.83.

ADVERTISEMENT

This represents a 0.937% gain compared to the previous trading date when it exchanged at ₦1,581.65 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to 273.14 million dollars, up from 108.16 million dollars recorded in July.

Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, as the Naira's movements reflect broader economic pressures and demand for foreign exchange.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tusk casino player hits R4 million Jackpot on Mega Fire Blaze 3 slots

Tusk casino player hits R4 million Jackpot on Mega Fire Blaze 3 slots

Naira surges to ₦1,600 against dollar in black market

Naira surges to ₦1,600 against dollar in black market

9 most counterfeited currencies in the world

9 most counterfeited currencies in the world

Bolt blocks Nigerian, South African users as prank ride orders disrupt businesses

Bolt blocks Nigerian, South African users as prank ride orders disrupt businesses

FCMB Group targets ₦110.9 billion to drive growth and diversification

FCMB Group targets ₦110.9 billion to drive growth and diversification

10 African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes

10 African countries that first introduced polymer banknotes

EnterpriseNGR's 2024 report: Growth in Nigeria's financial, professional sectors

EnterpriseNGR's 2024 report: Growth in Nigeria's financial, professional sectors

Best Online Poker Sites Australia: Play Poker online for real money

Best Online Poker Sites Australia: Play Poker online for real money

Beans, tomatoes prices drop as new yams fall from ₦7,000 to ₦4,000 in Abia, Imo

Beans, tomatoes prices drop as new yams fall from ₦7,000 to ₦4,000 in Abia, Imo

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Eze wants to spend the next five years honing her capabilities as a businesswoman

How Esther Eze followed her business dreams to Mandela Washington Fellowship

Implementing Email Validation for Developers: A step-by-step guide

Implementing Email Validation for Developers: A step-by-step guide

Angie Jones, Global Vice President of Developer Relations at TBD

Future of Global Payments: TBD’s impact on financial systems, developer communities

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024

Best Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) poker sites 2024