Naira gains 6% against dollar at official market
The CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, cited the move as a measure to address the country’s escalating inflation.
It appreciated by ₦82.52 to reach ₦1,300 per dollar, compared to ₦1,383 recorded on Tuesday.
Total turnover also rose to $416.10 million from $245.58 million the previous day.
In the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the naira fluctuated between ₦1,460 and ₦1,200 against the dollar.
This comes after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a 200 basis points increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) during its 294th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, raising it from 22.75 per cent to 24.75 per cent.
