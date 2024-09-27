Naira gains 2.24% against dollar at official market

Recommended articles
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the naira gained ₦35.32.
This represents a 2.24 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, September 26, when it exchanged at ₦1,576.10 to a dollar.
However, the total daily turnover reduced to 212.31 million dollars on Friday, down from 334.05 million dollars recorded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,691 and ₦1,530 against the dollar.