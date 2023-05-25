The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira gains 0.23% against the dollar at investors, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within Wednesday’s trading.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.29 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at ₦463.33.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within Wednesday’s trading.

A total of 77 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

