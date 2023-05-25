Naira gains 0.23% against the dollar at investors, exporters window
The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within Wednesday’s trading.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.29 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at ₦463.33.
A total of 77 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
