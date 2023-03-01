Naira gains 0.14% at investors, exporters window
Naira exchanged at N461.35 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
The open indicative rate closed at N461.17 to the dollar on Wednesday.
An exchange rate of N462.5 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.35.
The naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 98.6 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.
