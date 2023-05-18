The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira falls against dollar, exchanges ₦465.13 at investors, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.10 per cent when compared to the N464.67 it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N463.73 to the dollar on Tuesday.

A spot exchange rate of N466.89 was the highest rate used for trading within the day before it settled at N465.13..

Spot exchange rate is determined instantly.

A total turnover of 267.04 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

