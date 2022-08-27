RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira extends gains by 0.08% at Investors, Exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Friday appreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N430.33.

Naira and dollars
The open indicative rate closed at N429.50 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N430.33.

The Naira sold for as low as N417 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 82.38 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

