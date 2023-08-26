ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Naira ends week on negative note

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira and Dollars
Naira and Dollars

Recommended articles

The naira lost by 0.87 per cent compared to the ₦771.69 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦773.29 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦778.42.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 73.80 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Naira ends week on negative note

Naira ends week on negative note

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

Flawed methodology - Financial economist faults NBS over unemployment rate

Flawed methodology - Financial economist faults NBS over unemployment rate

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hit ₦190 billion — SEC

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hit ₦190 billion — SEC

10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hits ₦190bn - SEC

Unclaimed dividends in capital market hits ₦190bn - SEC

The United States imposes more travel bans on DRC officials, this time for violent offenses

The United States imposes more travel bans on DRC officials, this time for violent offenses

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

inflation

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate mid-way into 2023