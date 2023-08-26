Naira ends week on negative note
The naira sold for as low as ₦700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The naira lost by 0.87 per cent compared to the ₦771.69 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦773.29 to the dollar on Friday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦778.42.
A total of 73.80 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.
