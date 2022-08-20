My music aims to inspire and touch lives beyond Africa - Jaywise

Speaking about how much support he got from his parents to pursue music from a young age, he disclosed that he hasn’t always had the support of his parents on his music journey but hasn’t let that stop him.

“My parents are onboard now because they have felt firsthand the love my core fanbase have for me. My parents kicked against my concert but some fans and supporters reached out to them and protested. And with love as massive as that, I am doing all within my power to keep my fans proud of me.”

Jaywise hinted that he is focused on delivering premium relatable content as his major source of inspiration are borne from his personal experiences and that he delivers with his melodic punchlines and lyrics.

Pulse Nigeria

When asked about his sound at a recent interview, He described his sound as “Afrochestra”. “I want people to listen to my sound and be reminded that they are not alone in it. I want my music to be relatable. I want to touch and inspire lives with my sound even beyond the shores of Africa”

Since his last release in 2021, Jaywise has been quiet but for good reasons. “I have been in the studio, working on a couple of projects and my fans and good music lovers can rest knowing I will deliver on my next release.”

Although he didn’t give a date for the release, He assured it would not exceed this year.

