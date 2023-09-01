ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

Nurudeen Shotayo

Moniepoint also facilitated transactions for over 1.6 million small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

L-R Acting Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin; Head, Compliance and Risk, Ladidi Agidani; and Senior Vice President, Channels and Sales Tools, Ope Adeyemi, during Moniepoint MFB’s Financial Inclusion Media Conversation in Lagos.
L-R Acting Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin; Head, Compliance and Risk, Ladidi Agidani; and Senior Vice President, Channels and Sales Tools, Ope Adeyemi, during Moniepoint MFB’s Financial Inclusion Media Conversation in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Disclosing this at a parley with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, August 31, 2023, the Acting Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin, noted that the cash scarcity experienced early in the year pushed more businesses and individuals into adopting cashless banking.

He also disclosed that the fintech, which recently forayed into the personal banking sphere, having excelled on the business side of digital services for years, is now recording a monthly average of 400 million transactions.

The company currently boasts over 1.6 million businesses on its service roaster, and it's targeting at least 4.8 million retail customers in the first three months of its personal banking venture, Olofin added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the projection is anchored on the 1.6 million businesses - with at least three workers apiece - the company has onboarded, who are potential customers of Moniepoint personal banking services.

Olofin said the fintech's venture into personal banking was aimed at supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s ambitious goal of achieving 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2024.

He also expressed his enthusiasm about the bank's expanded role in the financial inclusion drive and the opportunity to power the financial happiness of millions of people across the continent.

Olofin also highlighted the bank’s credentials as a leading innovator in the fintech space, having pioneered several products and technologies – dynamic transaction switching, hyperlocal distribution network, virtual account service and instant PoS bank transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R Acting Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin; Head, Compliance and Risk, Ladidi Agidani; and Senior Vice President, Channels and Sales Tools, Ope Adeyemi, during Moniepoint MFB’s Financial Inclusion Media Conversation in Lagos,
L-R Acting Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin; Head, Compliance and Risk, Ladidi Agidani; and Senior Vice President, Channels and Sales Tools, Ope Adeyemi, during Moniepoint MFB’s Financial Inclusion Media Conversation in Lagos, Pulse Nigeria

We have powered the dreams of a lot of business owners, and we know what individuals need. We want to include everyone from the regular Okada rider, the market woman in the financial services space. We have built our infrastructure in such a way that it is a very elastic.

"As transactions grow, we are able to expand our infrastructure and this is because we have several monitoring tools that help us to monitor how transactions are growing. Also, in every nook and cranny of the nation, we have our business relationship reps. Even in localities where there is no physical bank or ATM presence, you’ll find our precious blue boxes there,” the acting MD said.

In furtherance of curating an enjoyable user experience for consumers and powering the dreams of many, the bank also announced a gamified in-app approach that will see thousands of users win ₦2,000 weekly and a grand prize of ₦10million.

Senior Vice President, Channels and Sales Tools, Ope Adeyemi, described this innovative touchpoint as an incentivising tool for deepening financial inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

We want to supercharge financial inclusion because we realize that if you want to drive behavioural change and increase adoption, you should reward consistently good behaviour. Consumers are rewarded with coins on our personal banking app after they carry out transactions, and these coins allow them to take part in exciting weekly games such as Shuffle, Spin the Wheel,” Opeyemi said.

According to its 2022 performance review report, Moniepoint processed 1.7 billion transactions valued at over $100 billion, while it also disbursed $1.4 billion in loans and booked less than 1% in NPL (Non-Performing Loan).

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN alerts banks as Turkish authorities confiscate fake $1bn en route Africa

CBN alerts banks as Turkish authorities confiscate fake $1bn en route Africa

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

Exploring the Boons of Copy transactions for Novice traders

Exploring the Boons of Copy transactions for Novice traders

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

Gabon's coup triggers regional response as the African Union takes tough measures

Gabon's coup triggers regional response as the African Union takes tough measures

A timeline of coups in Africa over three years

A timeline of coups in Africa over three years

Uganda's economy sees impressive growth as trade deficits shrink and exports surge

Uganda's economy sees impressive growth as trade deficits shrink and exports surge

Elon Musk is adding audio and video call features to Twitter

Elon Musk is adding audio and video call features to Twitter

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

According to the index, Egypt is ranked the most powerful military force in Africa and 14th globally.With a sizable, well-trained military personnel force of 1.3 million, Egypt has a long history of being a major power player in the Middle East and North Africa.

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

Top 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita