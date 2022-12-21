ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats

Solomon Ekanem

WhatsApp users may now heave a sigh of relief as the platform has introduced a feature to reverse the ‘delete for me’ option for a message a user intended to totally delete for everyone.

WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats SOPA Images/Getty Images
WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats SOPA Images/Getty Images

This has been noted to be embarrassing to most users as removing unwanted messages should be controlled by the poster but the former option gave no such choices when the user clicked on the ‘delete for me’ option thus still leaving the message in everyone's view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The new feature allows a five-second window to give users the opportunity to undo the action of deleting messages for their own (delete for me) in an individual or group chat and use the ‘delete for everyone’ option instead.

Users sometimes land in a situation when they accidentally tap the “Delete for Me” button instead of “Delete for Everyone” to delete a wrongly sent message.

When this mistake is made, users may think they have successfully deleted a message for both parties but while the user may not see the message anymore, the receiver(s) on the other end, will still have access to the message and that may sometimes be embarrassing to the user.

The new feature, therefore, aims to help millions of WhatsApp users overcome this situation by providing the small window to enable them to reverse their original actions.

Checks revealed this feature is already active on android phones for the ‘delete for me’ option but no undo feature for the ‘delete for everyone’ option.

The ‘delete for everyone’ option was first introduced in 2017 to allow users to recall a message mistakenly sent to an individual chat or to all users in a group chat.

The feature had a time limit of just seven minutes when it was initially introduced but it was later increased to one hour and eight minutes.

The platform moderated the feature in August 2022 by extending the time limit thereby allowing users to delete a message which has been sent for up to two days and 12 hours (60 hours in total).

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JET A-1 Scarcity: Looming crises in aviation sector as operators warn of flight disruptions

JET A-1 Scarcity: Looming crises in aviation sector as operators warn of flight disruptions

WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats

WhatsApp users can now undo 'delete for me' when they accidentally click the option in group chats

Tanzania partners with China on a $2.2 billion deal to tear down its borders with its neighboring countries

Tanzania partners with China on a $2.2 billion deal to tear down its borders with its neighboring countries

Kenya secures $447 million from IMF for budgetary support

Kenya secures $447 million from IMF for budgetary support

OPEC's monthly oil market report reveals Nigeria's oil rig count dropped by 50%

OPEC's monthly oil market report reveals Nigeria's oil rig count dropped by 50%

Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

Paul Onu seeks to change digital marketing game for businesses and influencers

Paul Onu seeks to change digital marketing game for businesses and influencers

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

Top 5 best-performing banks in Nigeria by profit margin for Q3 of 2022

Top 5 best-performing banks in Nigeria by profit margin for Q3 of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

L-R: Femi Fapohunda, Managing Director, Mouka Limited receiving his special recognition award of Excellence from Dr. Joseph Ikemefuna Odumodu, MFR, former Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Mouka’s MD earns special recognition of excellence from Standards Organisation of Nigeria

NITA names INFINIX Nigeria as best customer centric mobile phone brand

Smartphone Giant, Infinix wins big at Nigeria Technology Awards

Peter Obi

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?