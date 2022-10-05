Unlock new level of detail and creativity with Xiaomi 12T Pro

The Xiaomi Corporation announced today that it is expanding its range of flagship devices with the launch of the Xiaomi 12T Pro in Nigeria on 4th October. Powered by a suite of technological innovations, Xiaomi 12T Pro features Xiaomi's latest imaging system for those seeking enhanced performance and creative ways to produce content.

Flagship imaging systems offer images with rich details

Xiaomi 12T Pro flagship features pro-grade cameras that offer users an exceptional smartphone photography experience. Featuring a pro-grade 200MP imaging system backed by ground-breaking hardware and Xiaomi's own advanced AI algorithms, Xiaomi 12T Pro delivers superb imagery with high clarity, strong night photography, and quick focusing. These together with a variety of other optimizations allow the capturing of fine details even in low-light conditions, or when shooting fast-moving subjects without losing focus.

Pulse Nigeria

The camera also features in-sensor 2x zoom that can utilize the capabilities of the large 1/1.22" sensor size to take ideal portraits. With Xiaomi ProCut and Ultra burst, Xiaomi 12T Pro helps you intelligently crop and create professional-looking content. To unlock movie-making creativity, Xiaomi 12T Pro supports 8K video in full resolution.

Pulse Nigeria

Mega performance to power ultimate experience

Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with the best Snapdragon processor with leading 4nm TSMC manufacturing process, which significantly enhances the performance of CPU and GPU by 16.7% and 11% respectively compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and reduces power consumption of each by 33% and 30%.1 Equipped with a heat dissipation system comprised of a vapor chamber 65% larger with 125% higher thermal material coverage than Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Pro also provides smooth user experience and great power efficiency without worrying about overheating.

Pulse Nigeria

Mega battery to extend your favorite moments

Xiaomi 12T Pro offers incredible battery life, even amongst Xiaomi flagships, plus exceptionally fast charging. It has a large 5,000mAh battery and feature 120W HyperCharge. which can be charged to 100% in as quickly as 19 minutes, and ready for up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time.2 Additionally, with Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, the devices learn users' day-to-day charging routines to optimize long-term battery health. Supported by Xiaomi's long-lasting battery and super charging, users can confidently go anywhere, do anything, and never miss a moment.

Stunning display meets stunning design

A mega viewing experience is a given with Xiaomi 12T Pro' s 6.67" CrystalRes AMOLED display. With 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colors, it’s perfectly designed to balance clarity, colorful details, and power efficiency. The display is also enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync, which dynamically adjusts refresh rate based on content viewed. Meanwhile, for all users who interact with their phones for pro-longed periods. Finally, Adaptive Reading mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted to improve eye comfort.

Pulse Nigeria

Xiaomi 12T Pro is accented with iconic premium design element. The curve frosted back ensures reduced fingerprints on the back panel, along with compact in-hand feel. Front and back, top to bottom, this is complete flagship design language offered in 3 stunning colors: Black, Silver, and Blue.

Pulse Nigeria

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi 12T Pro is available for sale starting from 4th Oct via Xiaomi authorized store. And it comes in the storage of 12GB+256GB in Nigeria with a recommended retail price of N463,000.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Quick Specs

Design Dimensions: 163.1mm x 75.9mm x 8.6mm3 Weight: 205g3 Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 frontAnti-glare glass backColors: Black, Silver, Blue Design Imaging System 200MP wide angle cameraSamsung ISOCELL HP11/1.22" sensor size0.64μm 1.28μm 4-in-1 pixel size, 2.56μm 16-in-1 super pixel sizef/1.69, 8P lens, 85° FOVSupports OIS200MP Xiaomi ProCut2x in-sensor zoom Night mode, Ultra Night VideoXiaomi ProFocus: Motion tracking focus, Motion capture, Eye tracking focus8K video recording, HDR10+ Video 8MP ultra-wide angle camera1/4" sensor size, 1.12μm pixel sizef/2.2, 120° FOV2MP macro camera1/5" sensor size, 1.75μm pixel sizef/2.420MP front camera1/3.47" sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size f/2.24, 78° FOV Imaging System Display 120Hz 6.67" CrystalRes AMOLED DotDisplay20:9, 2712 x 1220, 446 ppi120Hz refresh rate, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate AdaptiveSync display: 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz/120HzBrightness: 500nits (typ), HBM 900nitsContrast ratio: 5,000,000 : 1Over 68 billion colors TrueColor display, JNCD≈0.28, Delta E≈0.38Dolby Vision®, HDR10+ True DisplayAdaptive HDRAdaptive Reading modeSGS Low Visual Fatigue CertificationIn-screen fingerprint sensor Display Performance Snapdragon® 8+ Gen1TSMC 4nmUp to 3.2GHz, with Armv9 Cortex-X2 technology Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPUSnapdragon X65 5G modem-RF System 7th Gen Qualcomm® AI Engine LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 storage- 12GB+256GBMIUI 13 based on Android 12 Performance Battery and Charging 5,000mAh battery (typ)120W HyperChargeXiaomi AdaptiveCharge120W in-box charge Battery and Charging Audio Dual speakersSOUND BY Harman KardonDolby Atmos® Audio Connectivity Dual SIMSupports NFCBluetooth 5.25G: Supports NSA + SABands: 5G: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n75/n784G: LTE FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66 4G: LTE TDD: B38/39/40/41/42/48 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity

1 Data from Xiaomi Labs.

2 Data from Xiaomi Labs. Charging speed tested under boost mode. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

3 Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

---