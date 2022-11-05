Tourist resorts in Lagos you should visit during holidays and it's investment opportunities

In Nigeria, Lagos which is known as the center of excellence is believed to have so many tourist resorts which are largely in the highland.

In this article, I would highlight the tourist resorts in Lagos and why you should consider buying a property around these places.

1. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is popular because it is the most visited beach.

Tropicana is located at Ibeju-Lekki along the Free trade zone road. The resort has features like a Mangrove forest, freshwater, sandy beach, etc. Tropicana provides comfort and a new experience within Nigeria, that’s why people visit the place often.

2. La Manga Luxury Beach Villa

La Manga beach resort is located in Ilashe, an Island in Lagos State, Nigeria. La Manga is a resort with a landscape that provides great scenery and calmness. It’s a beach resort couples can visit. The view of the sea provides an ambiance that is attractive enough for anyone to want to be there.

3. The Omu Resort

The Omu Resort is more of a recreational facility or an amusement park coupled with wildlife. You can do these at Omu Resort: swimming, fishing, hunting, horse riding, canoeing, etc.

The Omu resort is always a place people go to for relaxation.

4. Inagbe Grand Resort

The Image Grand resort, developed by a real estate company is located about 15 minutes from Victoria Island, Lagos by boat ride. Image Grand resort is a holiday resort many people like to be in. There’s even a rumor that the resort has a charm to re-spark your passion for love. can do this on this beach.

5. Eko Tourist Beach Resort

The Eko tourist beach resort is located in Ibeju-Lekki, and is widely known as Akodo Beach. It is no doubt one of the finest beach resorts in Nigeria, Lagos State. The Eko resort beach is just a 5 minute drive from the Lekki free trade zone.

I added Eko tourist beach as one of the best resorts in Lagos because of its amusement parks, swimming beach, coconut groves, and many other activities.

6. Kamp Ikare Beach Resort

Kamp Ikare resort in Lagos is a private beach resort close to the Ikare Village in Badagry, Lagos. Kamp Ikare beach is a beautiful place recommended for couples and is said to provide different services.

Why you need to buy a property close to these resorts

1. It’s a good business venture

These places bustle with activities and like I said at the beginning, the fortune spreads across those that also live closer. Doing business here is a great decision as making money in multiples is not a problem here.

You could consider buying a property here for business these ember months and see how lucrative it is. Buying properties near tourist destinations can be used for business ventures. Tourists love to stay for a day or two in rental houses where they can relax, feel at home, and can easily go from one destination to another. You could consider a short let apartment in this case.

2. There are greater prospects in these areas

Already, the resort centers have created much value in these areas. Asides from this, the value of the property increases faster because it is located in a region on the rise.

3. Good rental opportunity

One of the benefits of owning a property close to resort centers is the opportunity to rent it out during holidays and peak seasons. You would agree with me that it’s an excellent way of paying off your dream house.

4. It’s an investment in the quality of life

Living close to resort centers improves your quality of life, which is an investment in itself.

5. Location

Your quality of life, the caliber of people you meet, etc. largely depend on the location you are. I can’t stress this enough. Location is the utmost determinant of what you become and your property potential in the property market sooner or later.

6. Networking opportunities

Being surrounded by affluent people offers ongoing networking opportunities. Who you know is more important than what you know.

7. Close to local amenities

Owning a property close to resort centers allows you to have quick and easy access to hospitals, restaurants, shopping malls, sporting facilities, etc.

8. Perfect for a family home

It’s a great investment for your children, especially for annual family get-togethers. People are choosing to buy homes that offer beyond shelter. A home close to the resort center is a perfect location.

9. Higher market value