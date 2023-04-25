Time To Deliver Zero Malaria: itel partners with Amatem Softgel for world malaria day 2023

itel, a leading mobile phone brand in Africa and Amatem Softgel, a top anti-malaria drug marketing company joined the rest of the world to highlight global efforts to end malaria as well as the need for sustained commitment and continued investment for malaria control and elimination.

A low income community with over 2,000 community dwellers, the Canal Road area in Ajegunle is often underserved. And with more than 3.3 billion people in 106 countries at risk of malaria- Nigeria accounts for 27% of that figure with 23% of malaria deaths worldwide, it is no surprise that itel and Amatem Softgel have recognized the need to contribute to global efforts to end the malaria disease.

‘We identified a gap in underserved low income communities and we fill that gap to the best of our capabilities and resources with the itel Love Always On CSR Initiative.’, says Oke Umurhohwo, itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa. ‘Our partnership with Amatem Softgel has spanned 3 years and it only gets stronger and more fulfilling each year in our bid to end malaria. Partnering with Amatem Softgel to provide communities like Dustbin Estate with an even greater fighting chance in the war against malaria is a part of our commitment to them.’

Shivakumar, GM/COO at Elbe Pharma also says, ‘This is another bold step towards our plan to have a malaria-free world. At Elbe Pharma Nigeria Ltd, our Amatem Softgel brand stands at the forefront of this fight, providing a potent antimalarial treatment in a convenient easy-to-use dosage form (softgel form) that ensures easy compliance and adherence to complete treatment regimen. Also, our unwavering commitment to implementing effective solutions has led to our continuous partnership with itel helping us not only invest our resources but also our time to ensure that we deliver a "Zero Malaria" society.

These organisations believe that together we can seize the opportunity to create a malaria-free world where every life is precious, and every person has the chance to thrive. This is a wakeup call and a reminder to businesses and communities large and small to come together to ensure that zero malaria starts with them.

See more pictures from the event below.

