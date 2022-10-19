PayPal's co-founder leads $6 million seed round for Nigerian start-up, Maplerad

With the difficulties faced by private and business users when making international payments in Nigeria, Wirepay was introduced as a free mobile app that offered cross-border solutions in both local and foreign currencies.

Wirepay has now morphed into an all-in-one finance product that enables users to create virtual and physical cards, receive, hold and make payments in local and foreign currencies, and also pay bills.

So far, over 100 million businesses have used Maplerad’s systems as the company has so far, processed millions of dollars monthly.

These include other startups such as Pastel, Spleet, Bridgecard, Onboardly, Vella, Crowdforce, Dojah, GetEquity and a few banks.

With the fresh investment, Maplerad hopes to acquire more customers, procure additional licences, build its team and strengthen its presence across Africa. This investment is Peter Thiel’s VC firm’s third African investment after it set its sights on Kuda (2021) and Yellow Card (2022).