RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business

Pulse Mix
Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business.
Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business.

Are you an SME looking to grow and manage your business by partnering with one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players? Glovo’s self-service sign up feature is at your fingertips!

Read Also

Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has restated its resolve to provide integrated solutions that will enhance the operations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria. With its self-service sign-up feature, Glovo enjoins local businesses to partner, grow and manage their businesses by leveraging its digital platform.

Designed as a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate process, the self-service sign-up feature presents three simple steps for businesses to partner with Glovo which include providing context on the company, uploading the relevant menu/catalog as well as going through the onboarding process, and finally start receiving orders.

Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business.
Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business. Pulse Nigeria

The process is also complemented with support from a Glovo sales agent, to make onboarding smoother. With this, Glovo aims to inspire local SMEs to reach new consumers and increase their sales by encouraging the purchase of their products which will enhance the role of local production to boost the country’s economy.

“There are no doubts that SME industries are the mainstay of the national economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the wider economic growth.”, said Lorenzo Mayol, General Manager for Glovo Nigeria. “At Glovo, we aim to empower thousands of local businesses to go digital. Thanks to our integrated solutions, we want to become the best digital ally for local businesses because local entrepreneurs and economies matter to us.”

“Our offer for local businesses goes beyond delivery and has been designed for businesses to find all they need to increase sales, grow and manage their business. By partnering with Glovo, businesses are positioned to reap vast benefits ranging from having access to more customers and increased orders, to wider reach and visibility as we support our partners through a variety of marketing and communication initiatives, and always-on customer care support to ensure a great customer experience. Nigeria remains a key market for us due to its high and untapped potential and rapid growth, and our goal is to fulfill our vision to give everyone easy access to anything in their city.”, added Lorenzo Mayol.

Since the company’s launch in Nigeria in 2021, Glovo has over 1,500 active partners with 98% SMEs and 2% chains including leading local brands such as Gourmet Twist, 12 Baguette, So Fresh, and Beleful Republic to mention a few. The company currently operates in Lagos, Abuja & Ibadan with plans to expand in the future. Existing partners enjoy swift delivery to customers and have recorded up to a 40% sales increase from online orders.

To build your online business with Glovo, register to become a partner here and begin your journey to digitalization.

#FeaturebyGlovo.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FiberOne Broadband partners with iFitness to provide free internet within their gym facility

FiberOne Broadband partners with iFitness to provide free internet within their gym facility

Transact on Quickteller and win a trip to Dubai

Transact on Quickteller and win a trip to Dubai

Lagos Creative Enterprise Week to teach creatives how to Boom and Bloom amid economic challenges

Lagos Creative Enterprise Week to teach creatives how to "Boom and Bloom” amid economic challenges

5 ways the Black Panther Franchise has impacted Africa

5 ways the Black Panther Franchise has impacted Africa

Netflix stock surges 14% after its Q3 earnings beat targets and it returns to subscriber growth

Netflix stock surges 14% after its Q3 earnings beat targets and it returns to subscriber growth

Enjoy casino and online slots

Enjoy casino and online slots

Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business

Partner with Glovo today to grow and manage your business

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

Top 10 hungriest African countries in 2022

Nigeria’s transportation inflation reaches all-time high as energy cost rises

Nigeria’s transportation inflation reaches all-time high as energy cost rises

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Serena Williams

Serena Williams, others invest $3.3m in Nigerian intelligence start-up

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria.

Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria

Food Cart [BBC]

Food is about to get very expensive in Nigeria, here's why [Pulse Explainer]

Naira and dollars

Naira loses value again by 0.46%, exchanges at 441.17 to dollar