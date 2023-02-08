ADVERTISEMENT
Over 50 percent PoS operators down tools over worsening naira scarcity

Solomon Ekanem

The effects of the Naira scarcity due to the CBN’s cash swap policy may have taken a more dire dimension as some Point of Sales (PoS) vendors have reportedly locked shops as they have not been able to meet up with the cash distribution quota.

PoS operator [thenewsguru]
This development was revealed by the National Chief Aggregating Officer of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, Hussein Olanrewaju, who also confirmed that over 50% of the PoS, vendors have all locked shop due to the shortage of both the new and old notes.

Recall the past few weeks have been a terrible one for Nigerians across the country as both the CBN and commercial banks have each pointed accusing fingers at each other over the scarcity.

While the CBN had hammered the banks and accused them of hoarding the cash, the banks had accused the CBN of not giving them enough money to go around. This led to the introduction of the cash swap program, a means to deal directly with the grassroots by using POS agents.

While this was viewed as a good step by the bank, the exorbitant charges by the PoS vendors still failed to get Nigerians to patronize the POS agents.

In some POS agents visited recently, customers were made to pay as high as N1000 to withdraw 5,000 while others also charged as high as N3000 to withdraw N10,000 - N20,000.

While giving their own side of the story, the POS agents mentioned that they also found it very difficult to get cash from the backs and in some instances, they were made to part with some money before they can get cash.

Olanrewaju further stated that to make matters convenient for agents, they should be giving preferential treatment and access to the new notes, as some Nigerians had taken advantage of the situation to charge unreasonable fees.

He said, “Operators are licensed bodies that provide platforms which agents leverage on. Currently, agents do not have any preferential treatment to deliver this service, hence, more than 50 percent of agent shops have been closed down as we speak.

He added that including more agents remained the best solution to easing the financial stress Nigerians were currently facing.

Solomon Ekanem

Ghana's president is confident that Ghana's economic situation would begin changing by March

Over 50 percent PoS operators down tools over worsening naira scarcity

Zenith bank customers left stranded amid rumors of service shutdown

Zenith Bank shuts some branches following attacks over new naira notes

Kenya is making huge strides in switching to electric vehicles

Join FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday to win Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Nigeria dominates: 21 companies in West Africa top 30 report

Nigeria's oil sector took a N500 billion hit despite the opportunity in the global oil market

Naira Redesign: Hope PSBank commences new initiative to drive CBN Policy

Elon Musk Starlink

Premia Business Network treats members to dinner to celebrate 2022 achievements and the power of community

9ja News unveils innovative aggregation service for the latest 9jaNews

Tingo Foods PLC set to revolutionise the African Food Industry

