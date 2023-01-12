Ever since the sensational product was introduced late last year, it has come to become the go-to product for seekers and all classes of people as it has maintained its effectiveness in answering basic life hacks from writing poems to solving critical coding problems.
OpenAI promises benefits for ChatGPT users with ‘experimental’ paid version
OpenAI has announced it plans to introduce a paid version of its popular chatbox ChatGPT as it promises more benefits for its users as it looks towards monetizing the product.
Recommended articles
However, despite its stance in the tech industry, it is yet to churn out as many figures in finance as it does in its daily users though currently valued at $29 billion dollars by its parent company, OpenAI.
According to The Verge, OpenAI spends millions of dollars monthly to keep the product online and free for its numerous users but the fact is that this plan has deeply affected the company's pockets.
This explains OpenAI’s investment plans to raise billions of dollars in funding from its close partner, Microsoft as it seeks ways to monetize its software.
The company has revealed that when it eventually succeeds in introducing the paid version of the product, it will be called ChatGPT Professional.
According to the waitlist shared by OpenAI, it revealed that its planned monetized product - ChatGPT Professional (experimental) is geared towards professional use and will offer the following benefits:
-Always available (no blackout windows)
-Fast responses from ChatGPT (i.e. no throttling)
-As many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit)
OpenAI, however, maintained that only a few users who fill the waitlist will be selected to be part of the pilot phase of the ChatGPT professional as the product will not be widely available immediately.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng