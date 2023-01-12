OpenAI promises benefits for ChatGPT users with ‘experimental’ paid version

However, despite its stance in the tech industry, it is yet to churn out as many figures in finance as it does in its daily users though currently valued at $29 billion dollars by its parent company, OpenAI.

According to The Verge, OpenAI spends millions of dollars monthly to keep the product online and free for its numerous users but the fact is that this plan has deeply affected the company's pockets.

This explains OpenAI’s investment plans to raise billions of dollars in funding from its close partner, Microsoft as it seeks ways to monetize its software.

The company has revealed that when it eventually succeeds in introducing the paid version of the product, it will be called ChatGPT Professional.

According to the waitlist shared by OpenAI, it revealed that its planned monetized product - ChatGPT Professional (experimental) is geared towards professional use and will offer the following benefits:

-Always available (no blackout windows)

-Fast responses from ChatGPT (i.e. no throttling)

-As many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit)