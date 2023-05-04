The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigeria among top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves

Solomon Ekanem

Nigeria has been ranked in eighth position among countries with the largest natural gas reserves.

Nigeria ranks eighth position among countries with the largest natural gas reserves (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)
Nigeria ranks eighth position among countries with the largest natural gas reserves (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Future plans of transitioning fully from the use of fossil fuel to low-carbon energy sources have been linked to the full utilization of Natural gas.

According to an OPEC document, world-proven natural gas reserves fell by 0.4% to approximately 206.7 trillion standard cubic metres (cu m) at the end of 2020. Proven natural gas reserves in OPEC member countries dropped 1.4% from the level at the end of 2019 to 73.74 trillion standard cu m at the end of 2020.

The ranking was done among 10 countries with most being OPEC nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first country on the list with the highest natural gas reserves is Russia. According to data from British multinational, BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy, 2020 edition, Russia has natural gas reserves of as much as 38 trillion cubic meters.

Second on the list is Iran with a natural gas reserve of 32 trillion cubic meters. Iran is a big player in the gas industry as it produces 16% of the global total. Qatar and Turkmenistan come in third and fourth positions with gas reserves of 24.7 trillion cubic meters and 19.5 trillion cubic meters respectively.

In the fifth position is the United States with gas reserves of 13.18 trillion cubic meters. It is important to note that the largest producers of gas are not necessarily the countries with the largest reserves.

Despite the U.S. being the world’s top gas producer and LNG exporter, it only ranks fifth in terms of reserves.

The rest of the countries which make up the ranking from sixth to tenth position comprise mainly OPEC countries and include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, and Venezuela with China being last on the list.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The UN Office for Project Services is relocating from Denmark to Kenya

The UN Office for Project Services is relocating from Denmark to Kenya

Nigeria among top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves

Nigeria among top 10 countries with the largest gas reserves

Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF

Wide-spread use of Nigeria’s e-Naira could be problematic, according to the IMF

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Africa is establishing its own oil bank to reduce dependence on foreign financiers

Kenyan Shilling hits record low of 136.02 per dollar, posing economic challenges

Kenyan Shilling hits record low of 136.02 per dollar, posing economic challenges

CBN places 7,552 BVN accounts under close monitoring due to cybercrimes

CBN places 7,552 BVN accounts under close monitoring due to cybercrimes

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

Ghana hurries to procure loan to fix its financial problems affecting Nigeria

Grow your retirement savings with a Gold IRA

Grow your retirement savings with a Gold IRA

Rwanda successfully repays $400 million Eurobond despite economic challenges

Rwanda successfully repays $400 million Eurobond despite economic challenges

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medium-Sized Accounting Firm providing top-notch services to Nigerian businesses

Medium-sized accounting firm providing top-notch services to Nigerian businesses

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) place 7,552 BVN-linked accounts under strict surveillance due to cybercrime issues.

CBN places 7,552 BVN accounts under close monitoring due to cybercrimes

The redesigned notes launched in December 2022 with the backing of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele (left), and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

CBN has no plans to phase out redesigned naira notes

PoS terminals deployed in Nigeria rises to 1.8 million

PoS terminals deployed in Nigeria rises to 1.8 million