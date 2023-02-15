Naira swap: FG, CBN to reveal next step after Supreme court hearing

According to the Presidency spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, once the supreme court gives its ruling on the issue, the presidency will go ahead and reveal the federal government’s position on the currency swap.

The statement said, “Following series of enquiries, we wish to state that it is not true that the federal government or the CBN has taken a pre-emptive action on the legality of currency as a legal tender in view of the pendency of the case before the Supreme Court.

“The position of the government and the CBN will be made known upon the determination of the suit coming up Wednesday.”

Recall on February 8, 2023, the Supreme Court suspended the earlier deadline set aside by the CBN ordering Nigerians to stop using the old naira notes.

The apex bank had ordered citizens to return the old N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes for a redesigned currency by February 10, 2023.

This deadline was however, stopped by the apex court ruling in an ex parte application by three states – Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna pending the hearing and determination of the case which was fixed for hearing today, February 15, 2023.

However, fresh information from the Supreme court has revealed the apex court has again, adjourned the case to February 22, 2023.