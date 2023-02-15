ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N461. 67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)
Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

The figure represented a depreciation by 0.15 per cent, compared to the N461 it exchanged rate on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the US dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N462.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.67.

It was sold for as low as N446 to a dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of US$ 68.85 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Service breakdown: MTN sources blame fibre cut, apologise to customers

Service breakdown: MTN sources blame fibre cut, apologise to customers

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

Naira swap: FG, CBN to reveal next step after Supreme court hearing

Naira swap: FG, CBN to reveal next step after Supreme court hearing

Nigeria and Senegal sign MoU on local content in Senegal's oil and gas industry

Nigeria and Senegal sign MoU on local content in Senegal's oil and gas industry

The president of Kenya reveals his ambitious plans to enhance Kenya’s health sector

The president of Kenya reveals his ambitious plans to enhance Kenya’s health sector

Get Started with online trading: A comprehensive guide for beginners

Get Started with online trading: A comprehensive guide for beginners

Tecno and Itel dominate Africa's smartphone market despite 18% drop in 2022

Tecno and Itel dominate Africa's smartphone market despite 18% drop in 2022

Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023

Top oil-producing countries in Africa in 2023

Leading African identity verification platform, Smile Identity, raises $20 Million in series B funding for Pan-African expansion

Leading African identity verification platform, Smile Identity, raises $20 Million in series B funding for Pan-African expansion

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zenith bank customers left stranded amid rumors of service shutdown

Zenith Bank customers left stranded amid rumours of service shutdown

Naira-Dollar

Naira gains further, exchanges at N461.10 to dollar

Naira and Dollar

Naira gains 0.07% at Investors, Exporters window

NNPCL reveals N4.2 trillion is needed to fix Nigeria's subsidy payments in 2023

NNPCL reveals N4.2 trillion is needed to fix Nigeria's subsidy payments in 2023