Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

The figure represented a depreciation by 0.15 per cent, compared to the N461 it exchanged rate on Monday.
The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N461. 67 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the US dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of N462.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.67.
It was sold for as low as N446 to a dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of US$ 68.85 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
