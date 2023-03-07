ADVERTISEMENT
Naira gains, exchanges N461.33 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

Naira on Monday exchanged at N461.33 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

Naira-Dollar
Naira-Dollar

The rate represented an increase of 0.09 per cent, compared to the N461.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar before the close of business on Friday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N462.31 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.33.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 108.01 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

News Agency Of Nigeria

