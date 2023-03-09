From site labourer to real estate developer

I didn't really know anyone to reach out to for help except the book, Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and countless online materials especially on youtube which sounded abstract to me because they kept talking about real estate with respect to how it is done in the US which is completely different from how it's done here.

Even while I was working as a caretaker branch manager of a multinational franchise in Port Harcourt, I still had more interest in real estate far more than my paid job.

Later, I met a successful local agent for guidance which he offered me and then months later in December 2016 while at work reading one of those numerous online materials as I always did back then, I stumbled on a life changing, brief but attractive real estate article written by John Oyedepo and posted by one of my real estate mentors, Emmanuel Abikoye, talking about the Lagos real estate market.

For the first time, I immediately reached out to Emmanuel Abikoye that same day, resigned from my paid job about 2 months later and relocated back to Lagos to begin pursuing real estate full time in February 2017 as a freelance consultant with no guarantee for payment or salary that I previously used to enjoy.

My decision seemed unreasonable then and was questioned by my parents and loved ones especially in those months when I was totally broke and indebted but I knew where I was headed and there was no guesswork about it. Things were really tough back then but I knew very well that it was a phase that would surely pass if I intelligently followed the right path doggedly and consistently.

A few years down the line numbering up to about 10 years, I've had highs and lows even till now but I'm a lot better.

Part of my highs is that I've achieved top realtors status with some top developers, contributed significantly in registering and building a team of over a thousand realtors with some going on to set up their own successful real estate firms that are worth multi millions of naira today.

Then my lows. Should I talk about some?

Having to deal with some rude clients who freely insulted me while making negotiations, senior and junior colleagues who defrauded me, doing manual site labour for about a year when things weren't adding up, sexual advances by colleagues/prospective clients, insecurity as regards site inspections and so on.

In all these, I didn't back out or even think about throwing in the towel for a moment. I'm in real estate for the longest possible term. There's no room at all for defeat.

During the second half of last year 2022, I floated a real estate development firm in Lagos with zero capital called Grounds and Cribs Investment Limited in Lagos.

