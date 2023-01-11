ADVERTISEMENT
Fraudsters target ChatGPT users with fake clone apps on Google, iOS app stores

Solomon Ekanem

Tech enthusiasts who have come to fall in love with Open AI’s popular chat box - ChatGPT have been warned to beware of some fake apps on the Google Playstore and Apple iOS app store that masquerade as the real ChatGPT.

ChatGPT
ChatGPT

ChatGPT, an AI-backed chat box created last year has come to be the go-to site for information, everyday living and communication as it can be used to write an essay, plan your recipes for the week, create stories, code an app, and anything you can think of.

The AI tool has raised so much attention as most users have feared it might eventually supplant current biggest search engine - Google.

At the moment, theChat box has been banned by New York public schools while Microsoft is reportedly considering to back the startup behind the chatbot with a $10 billion investment.

Anyone can use the AI tool which is free and mainly available only on OpenAI’s official ChatGPT website.

In order to use ChatGPT from the website, one requirement for users is to create a Google or Microsoft email account.

As spotted on the Apple Store, one of the fake clone apps pegged its subscription fee at $7.99 dollars and has recorded several downloads becoming the fifth most popular download, outranking Google Docs on iOS store

According to popular tech site Gizmodo.com, the app in question, ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3 which has no affiliation to Open AI, the creators of ChatGPT, or the bot itself gives the impression it is the official app for the ChatGPT bot.

ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3 which has now been removed from the Apple iOS store, disallows a direct connection to the main ChatGPT by controlling how users interact with the main app.

The clone app connects users to ChatGPT through its own app thus placing limitations on a user's ability to use the app's features like restricting the number of queries you can ask the bot and serving ads.

Solomon Ekanem
