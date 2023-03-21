ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTheAdrenalina

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth
Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth

Enterprise-based Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, has launched its operations in Lagos with facilities and initiatives targeted at driving the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa by providing support for young people to create, operate, and grow their businesses.

Recommended articles

The Adrenalina provides working spaces and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers on a subscription basis, amongst other services. Facilities include workspaces, conference rooms, virtual assistants, a mini lounge, a state of the arts production studio, and cutting-edge internet connectivity, provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth
Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to CEO, Chukwuerika Achum, the Adrenalina is creating an environment where budding creatives and entrepreneurs can freely work, innovate and collaborate.

“Africa is the next frontier for economic development, and its teeming youths are the key to the actualization of a prosperous future. Therefore, we want to enhance the capacity of these young people to create and grow businesses.”

He also added that the company has future plans to expand to other cities in Africa.

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth
Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth Pulse Nigeria

“We are not just building a business, we are creating an ecosystem that constantly delivers value to our community as well as the public,” said Tejumade Salami, head of Business excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Salami, the Adrenalina has rolled out a series of initiatives to educate and entertain. These include series of events and trainings, a newsletter, and a periodic podcast called Voltzz.

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth
Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth Pulse Nigeria

Voltzz is a 30-minute interactive podcast that features celebrities from various fields discussing relevant topics. It can be accessed on digital hosting platforms such as Sound Cloud, and via the social media.

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth
Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth Pulse Nigeria

“With Voltzz, we are creating a social space to contribute positively to trending issues in the society,” said Hilda Edet, Podcast co-host and head of Customer Service Excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Africa attempts to emerge as a competitive economic powerhouse, the continent has become a hub for start-ups. The Adrenalina is poised to help facilitate this transformation,” said Ayodele Arowosegbe, Marketing Consultant for the outfit.

According to Arowosegbe, the Adrenalina will serve as an incubator for startups springing up in Nigeria.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTheAdrenalina

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa Development Bank visited Angola to see the country’s progress in STEM Education

Africa Development Bank visited Angola to see the country’s progress in STEM Education

Banks’ borrowings from CBN declines MoM by 14 per cent to ₦453.7 billion

Banks’ borrowings from CBN declines MoM by 14 per cent to ₦453.7 billion

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

E-payment drops by 44.86 per cent to ₦90.93 billion amid CBN's cashless drive

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth

Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, launches in Lagos with facilities, initiatives to enhance SME growth

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Oil marketers receive 13 million litres of PMS as NNPCL moves to curb fuel scarcity

Oil marketers receive 13 million litres of PMS as NNPCL moves to curb fuel scarcity

Nigerian foreign exchange reserves shed $578 million amid dollar scarcity

Nigerian foreign exchange reserves shed $578 million amid dollar scarcity

Uganda experiences growth in its export revenue to African and Asian countries

Uganda experiences growth in its export revenue to African and Asian countries

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#OPPOLevelUp: OPPO Nigeria launches the all-new Reno8 T Series

#OPPOLevelUp: OPPO Nigeria launches the all-new Reno8 T Series

Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment on old naira notes. (Guardian)

Old Naira Notes: Edo traders happy over CBN’s compliance with court judgment

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Daily consumption of PMS rises to 79.8 million litres as subsidy hits over ₦480 billion monthly

International Women's Day: Hypo Toilet Cleanser advocates safe toilet use across 8 cities

International Women's Day: Hypo Toilet Cleanser advocates safe toilet use across 8 cities