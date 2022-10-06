RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

bCODE launches a new website as Reebok is set to join ADIDAS, Skechers and Havaianas on their website

Nigerian athleisure retailer bCODE has launched its new and improved website today, 1 October 2022. bCODE’s improved website shopbcode.com now hosts the brand’s women's, men's, and kids’ collections and features exciting updates to customer experience.

This revamp coincides with bCODE’s partnership with global sports brand Reebok and the launch of its first multi-brand concept store, located at 31 Bode Thomas Street, Surulere. Reebok has joined the range of Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas sports and athleisure products now available on bCODE’s website.

According to bCODE, which is an official partner of Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas, the look and feel of the site, while very different from the last version, remains true to the brand’s aesthetic.

So, what can customers expect from the revamp? Customers will now enjoy improved responsiveness, more detailed categories and product overview for smoother browsing and decision-making, a WhatsApp chat function, a store locator, and shopping edits to name a few. The sports fashion retailer also said the new website is designed to improve customers’ journies between searching online and shopping in-store for footwear from their official partner brands Adidas, Skechers, Havaianas, and more, in Nigeria. bCODE’s website revamp also marks a significant shift in the role of digital within the business to support in-store sales.

About bCODE

bCODE is a wellness fashion and lifestyle company and multi-brand retailer that sells sports and athletic apparel and accessories. Established in 2019, they currently own a franchise for Skechers, Havaianas , and Adidas in Nigeria.

bCODE is everywhere you are, so you can go anywhere you want to be. Buy online and receive it at your doorstep or in-store. bCODE is for everyone — young and old, female and male, and everyone in between. bCODE has 13 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. Follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

Website – www.shopbcode.com

Facebook- @shopbcode

Instagram- @shopbcode

Twitter- @shopthebcode

