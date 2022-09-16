RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

ARM announces the ARM Labs Innovation Program Demo Day

ARM Group in partnership with Greentec Capital Partners is delighted to announce the Demo Day for the ARM Labs Innovation program.

Formerly known as LABS by ARM Accelerator Programme, the initiative designed to support ARM’s mission to fund compelling Nigerian Fintech start-ups in the incubation stage, will hold virtually this Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Following a robust accelerator Programme which includes working with a Silicon Valley mentor within their specific domain expertise, the selected startups are ready to pitch their business models to investors.

Selected startups for the ARM Labs Innovation Demo Day include:

  • Toju: a record management platform for thrift collectors, Microfinance Institutions, and Cooperative societies.
  • Regxta: a digital credit platform that provides quick and easy access to financial services for unbanked people and micro-business owners in Africa. With just a smartphone, a community agent can offer financial products to clients.
  • Crediometer: A Fintech created to build banking for startups and growing businesses of all sizes. They aim to power the next generation of companies shaping the industries.
  • Trade Lenda: a technological solution providing accessible financing to small businesses across Africa.
  • Keble: A Proptech designed to break the barriers faced by young Africans in the real estate market. With this platform, Africans can own properties and build wealth for as low as $10.

It is our pleasure to have worked with these startups in the past seven (7) weeks and we trust that the Demo Day will be a wonderful display of their hard work and passion, as well as a chance for us to picture what the future holds for each of them.

The Demo Day is open to other startups and the public, interested participants can save the date to join the Demo Day here.

