The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs, says NPA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The managing director further added that rail lines from the ports were being rehabilitated to ensure ease in the logistics chain.

First vessel berths at Lekki deep seaport.
First vessel berths at Lekki deep seaport.

Recommended articles

The Lekki Deep Seaport was commissioned for operations by President Muhammadu Buhari GCON on Jan. 23, 2023.

The Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Koko, disclosed this during their Special Day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (ECCIMA), on Saturday in Enugu.

He said Lekki Deep Seaport was the deepest port in West Africa and would be a significant game-change in Nigeria’s Maritime economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koko, represented by the Principal Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, NPA, Lagos, said they would strive to be the leading port in Africa, a dream that can be realized through a collective commitment of trade development drivers.

We will continue to collaborate with our partners in the economic development of Nigeria and we consider ECCIMA as partners in the development of the Country.

“The Nigerian maritime industry is a prime economic driver, bearing in mind that 85 per cent volume of economic activities are delivered through the ports worldwide as Maritime transport remains the main gateway to the global marketplace.

“I am highly excited that ECCIMA has continued to provide platforms and opportunities fo Entrepreneurs to emerge and thrive,” Koko said.

The managing director further added that rail lines from the ports were being rehabilitated to ensure ease in the logistics chain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the NPA, the Lilypond Terminal provides exporters the much-needed infrastructure to carry out their transactions at a reduced cost and time, thereby increasing their competitiveness in the international market.

“This is done to encourage the exportation of more locally-made goods, a move to boost non-export in the country and to ease supply chain constraints for export cargoes.

“We will continually give priority consideration to exportation of agricultural produce and Solid Mineral Resources which will in turn give exportation a boost in the nation’s economy,” he said.

Earlier, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce. Industry. Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Jasper Nduagwuike, while commending NPA for participating in the fair after few years of absence, said measures should be adopted to decongest Ports across the country.

He stressed that a lot still needed to be done because importers, especially from Southeast part of the country, were still experiencing undue delay and unwarranted bureaucracy in clearing their goods from Ports like Onne and Port Harcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nduagwuike, represented by the First Deputy President, ECCIMA, Odega Jideonwu, added that, “We don’t know when the apportioning of blames amongst operators in the sector would cease.

“They should evolve more pragmatic and proactive approaches in resolving these negating issues in the maritime sub sector which have continued to be clogs in the wheels of our progress and development,” Nduagwuike said.

He, however, commended the strategic role and commitment of the parastatal and the central role it plays in the socio-economic lives of the people, particularly in the development and facilitation of Commerce and Industry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs, says NPA

Lekki Seaport to generate 170,000 jobs, says NPA

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

Kenya is considering tax reforms to entice American investors

FIRS generates ₦10.04 trillion in 2022 – Official

FIRS generates ₦10.04 trillion in 2022 – Official

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

Naira gains against dollar by 0.03%

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: Despite numerous macroeconomic challenges, it is possible to develop a working food system in Africa

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

Exclusive: People in other markets outside of Africa don’t know better than Africans, but the high-level talents in Africa are leaving - Sasha Haider

FG loses $1 billion annually as Agric products fail to secure international certifications

FG loses $1 billion annually as Agric products fail to secure international certifications

Twitter set to introduce ‘Community Notes for Images’ to checkmate misleading pictures

Twitter set to introduce ‘Community Notes for Images’ to checkmate misleading pictures

Importance of survey software technology in the digital age

Importance of survey software technology in the digital age

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Ghana takes advantage of AfCFTA to boost trade relations with Kenya

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke creates desk for $618m tech fund for innovators, entrepreneurs