LBS becomes first Nigeria's academic institution to receive globally acclaimed ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The milestone certification for Lagos Business School conveys it the first educational institution in Nigeria to be awarded the coveted global standard QMS certification. The ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems certification outlines a framework for improving quality and a vocabulary of understanding for any organisation looking to provide products and services that consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner possible.

Since its inception in 1991, LBS has maintained global standards in business education, quality management, and impacting the larger society by upskilling managers and leaders to become global champions of progressive actions in their respective careers and communities.

Speaking on the milestone achievement, the Dean, Lagos Business School, Professor Chris Ogbechie said: “Our global rankings and accreditations have been achieved due to a careful and deliberate implementation of a Quality Management System (QMS), which we have used to deliver superior participant learning experience. Today, our efforts have been rewarded with the award of the ISO 9001: 2015 certification. This affirms our dedication to providing quality education and service to our customers and stakeholders as well as meeting all statutory and regulatory requirements. This prestigious award is a reward for the many years of dedication to service by staff, faculty, students and stakeholders.”

“It is a proud moment for us, knowing that the high standards we set for ourselves yield positive outcomes. But this is only the beginning. We must work even harder to continuously improve our service delivery across all touchpoints and maintain our ISO certification. We are grateful to all those who worked tirelessly over the years to get us here today”.

“This ISO 9001:2015 certification puts LBS in a league of its own as the only academic institution with such an honour. We have always set the pace for academic excellence and this certification is another pedestal others will try to achieve,” Professor Ogbechie added.

In his remarks at the presentation ceremony, the Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said’; “This milestone achievement in the pursuit of excellence is commendable and worthy of emulation by all academic institutions and service providers in Nigeria. This standard is specifically designed to improve the quality of educational service delivery in the world. As I join other Nigerians to congratulate the LBS on this milestone achievement, I must remind the institution that this certification is a foundation that the LBS has laid to launch the institution to the top of the World University ranking system,” he said.