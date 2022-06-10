RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Lagos Leather Fair 2022: Africa’s largest gathering of leather enthusiasts and manufacturers is here!!!

The long-awaited Lagos Leather Fair is finally back for its fifth edition! Like many of its previous editions, it is set to thrill and attract leather enthusiasts and designers from across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) with its exquisite exhibition of Made-in-Africa products, stunning runway shows, elaborately curated masterclasses, and more.

#FeatureByLagosLeatherFair - The exhibition will hold from Wednesday, June 11th to Thursday, June 12th, between 10am and 8pm, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The fair will draw a crowd of local and international designers, both emerging and established, eager to showcase their beautifully crafted leather products, ranging from men and women’s shoes, bags, wallets, belts and so much more! And that’s not all. . .

The fair will also feature a series of masterclasses and conversations with a broad range of speakers across multiple industries. This panel of speakers would include Adeyinka Abimbola, Ehi Binitie, Ache Idachaba-Obaro, Papa Omotayo, Muyiwa Femi Pearse, and Adenike Adeyemi amongst others. What more could we ask for?

Whether you are a designer, a leather enthusiast, or just looking to add to your collection of leather goodies, you will have the opportunity to interact with brilliantly creative minds, see a variety of products, learn new skills, expand your brand awareness and of course, network! There is so much to look forward to and we can’t wait for the day to finally arrive! If you are like us, and very excited to secure your slot for yourself, a friend (and a friend’s friend), then visit our website (https://thelagosleatherfair.com/register.html) to register. Better still, make sure to follow @lagosleatherfair on Instagram, so you never miss an update!

We can’t wait to see you there!

