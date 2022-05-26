RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Africa’s finest, Lagos Business School, ranks among top 50 global business schools in Financial Times of London 2022 Executive Education Ranking

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLBS

Africa’s finest, Lagos Business School, ranks among top 50 global business schools in Financial Times of London 2022 Executive Education Ranking.
Africa’s finest, Lagos Business School, ranks among top 50 global business schools in Financial Times of London 2022 Executive Education Ranking.

Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as one of the top global business schools by the Financial Times in its Executive Education 2022 ranking. This is the 15th consecutive year that LBS features on this exclusive ranking table.

Recommended articles

LBS, “Africa’s finest”, ranked 41 in Executive Education resulting from a 50th and 51st position in the Open Enrolment and Customs programmes ranks respectively.

Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean of LBS, commented on the achievement, saying, "This accomplishment is proof that LBS is Africa’s leading business school, providing high-quality business education amongst the world’s best. It is a testament to the quality of our faculty, programmes, teaching methods and overall participant experience. Resulting from the activities of our faculty who are industry experts, we have become thought leaders in business, championing the drive for management excellence”.

Also commenting, the President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association and CEO of Businessday Media Ltd, Mr Frank Aigbogun stated that “Lagos Business School has since its inception provided the highest quality of management education to participants. Being ranked 41 in the world and number one in Africa is a great achievement that the LBS Alumni Association is proud of. Congratulations to the Dean, staff and entire LBS community”.

Financial Times is the world's leading business publication, and it publishes an annual list of the best providers of executive education in the world based on programme and teaching quality, faculty excellence and diversity, international reach and other factors. LBS is the only African business school to make it into the top 50 this year, the school improved its position in open enrolment by 19 places.

_----_

#FeatureByLBS

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Why is the dollar shortage crisis in Africa getting worse by the day?

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Bolton's new 'Jay-Jay Okocha' wants to represent Nigeria ahead of England

Bolton's new 'Jay-Jay Okocha' wants to represent Nigeria ahead of England

Arsenal suffer a blow as Osimhen makes his transfer decision

Arsenal suffer a blow as Osimhen makes his transfer decision

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

10 African countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

Here are the 5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report

Trending

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Happy woman (African Liberty)

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

6 African countries with the highest unemployment rates

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the 8 richest Africans in the UK in 2022, as revealed by the Sunday Times

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, who has attained British citizenship was been named the first black billionaire in the United Kingdom.