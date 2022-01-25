Islamic devt. bank project spends $9.8 bn in Kano state in 2021 —- Govt

The project’s Communication Specialist, Mr Ameen Yassar, stated this in a statement on Monday, in Kano.

He quoted the state Deputy Governor and Chairman, Project Steering Committee, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, as announcing this at the third KSADP steering committee meeting in Kano.

The deputy governor noted that the activities were championed by a vibrant Project Management Unit.

“It has gingered the bank to support Kano with various interventions such as the Special Agricultural Processing Zone (SAPZ), National Programme for Food Security and the Bilingual Project,” he said.

He noted that this had created great socio-economic impact, by addressing food and nutrition security, created jobs and reduced poverty, among others.

“KSADP is tagged as the fastest by IsDB, and wouldn’t have achieved the successes without the support of the steering committee and the executing agency,” he said.

Yusuf-Gawuna said that the state government was happy with the project team for ensuring smooth implementation.

He noted that the team had successfully completed some major interventions, including major repairs of the Watari dam and irrigation infrastructure.

He maintained that KSADP had already designed some major projects, assuring that 2022 would usher in implementation of several transformational civil works.

“The project has been able to make headway because of non-interference from the state government,” he said.