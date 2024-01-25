Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

Investors’ buying interest in stocks of Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Company (GTCO) and Seplat Energy lifted the market performance.

Specifically, investors gained ₦317 billion or 0.57 per cent, making the market capitalisation which opened at ₦55.583 trillion close at 55,900 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 587.82 points or 0.57 per cent to 102,149.93 from 101,571.11 achieved on Wednesday.

A total of 504.19 million shares valued at ₦10.30 billion were exchanged in 12,235 deals.

As a result, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose to 36.61 per cent.

Also, market breadth closed positive with 32 equities on the advancers’ log and 26 others that declined.

On the gainers’ table, Seplat Energy and Universal Insurance led in percentage terms of 10 each to close at ₦3,074.60 and 44k per share, respectively.

AIICO Insurance followed by 9.89 per cent to close at ₦1.34, while Japaul Gold Group gained 9.80 per cent to close at ₦2.80 per share.

Also, May & Baker Nigeria Plc improved by 9.77 per cent to close at N₦7.30 per share.

Conversely, Ikeja Hotel led the losers’ table by 9.91 per cent to close at ₦7.18 per share.

Honeywell Flour Mills followed by 9.70 per cent to close at ₦4.47 per share.

Linkage Assurance trailed by 8.40 per cent to close at ₦1.20, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust lost 8.06 per cent to close at ₦5.70.

McNichols Plc shed 7.53 per cent to close at N₦1.35 per cent per share.

Meanwhile, United Bank of Africa (UBA) led the activity chart with 74.88 million shares traded at ₦2.25 billion.

Transcorp Hotel sold 34.19 million shares worth ₦581.08 million

Sterling Bank traded 33.07 million shares valued at ₦210.44 million.

Also, Japaul Gold Group traded 31.93 million shares valued at ₦87.98 million and Access Bank Holdings sold 27.49 million shares worth ₦7.89 billion.